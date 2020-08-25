An Ashburn woman died following a Monday crash on Belmont Ridge Road near Ashburn Farm Parkway.
The wreck, reported at 11:48 a.m., happened when a 2018 Tesla Model X traveling north on Belmont Ridge Road collided with a 2008 Mazda 3 traveling east on Hay Road.
The Mazda's driver, 47-year-old Gail Appling was taken to Lansdowne Hospital where she died of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
Her passenger, Kendell Appling, 47, of Ashburn, was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Tesla, Padmanabha Rajagopalan, 46, of Ashburn, was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. A juvenile passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to call State Police at 703-771-2533 or email area10@vsp.virginia.gov with any information.
