A 45-year-old woman critically injured in a Friday fire in Ashburn's Farmwell Hunt community has died of her injuries.
Loudoun County fire and rescue identified the victim as Nylsa Clark.
Crews were called to the fire on Keane Court at approximately 4:45 a.m., with reports of fire in the basement and someone trapped.
Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the rear of the two-story, single-family structure, with fire rapidly extending to the attic and roof areas, the fire department said in a news release.
Fire and rescue crews immediately entered the structure to extinguish the fire and search for occupants. Clark was quickly located and brought outside to waiting advanced life support personnel who took her to the hospital with critical injuries.
Five occupants in the home were evaluated and treated at area hospitals along with one firefighter who sustained a minor injury.
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined that the fire was accidental, caused by an unattended candle inside the home. The occupants were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms allowing them to escape and call for help, the release said.
Fire marshals remind residents to stay vigilant and only use candles in a safe manner. Candles should be placed on a sturdy, nonflammable surface, away from children, pets and anything that can burn. Candles require constant adult supervision, and you must ensure that candles are completely extinguished before leaving the area.
In addition to candle safety, home escape planning is a critical tool for families to be fire safe. Home escape plans should have two ways out of each room and a meeting place where you and your family will meet. Remember, fire spreads rapidly. In some instances, you and your household may have as little as three minutes from the time the smoke alarm sounds to escape safely.
When smoke alarms sound, occupants should immediately exit the structure and stay outside until firefighters arrive. Never go back in a burning building. There is not time to stop for toys, pets or other things.
