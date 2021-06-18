A woman died following a Friday afternoon crash in Sterling, state police said.
A Toyota Camry traveling south on Pacific Boulevard came upon stopped traffic at the intersection with Old Ox Road about 2:36 p.m., state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. The Camry was unable to brake in time and ended up sideswiping two vehicles before running into the rear and underneath a box truck.
