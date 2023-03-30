A Maryland woman is facing felony charges following a 34-hour barricade that ended early Thursday morning at Richmond Highway and Arlington Drive in Fairfax County.
On Tuesday around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 7200 block Fordson Road in Alexandria to check the area for Brittany Copelin, 29, who was reported missing by Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.
When officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who claimed she was abducted by Copelin on March 24 in Maryland, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Officers searched the area for Copelin and found the 2016 Jeep SUV in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Richmond Highway, the release said.
Officers attempted to stop the Jeep but Copelin drove away, according to police. Officers engaged in a short pursuit until the Jeep came to a stop on the service road at Richmond Highway and Arlington Boulevard. Copelin displayed a firearm to officers and refused to exit the Jeep, according to the release.
"To ensure the safety of our community, our officers and Copelin, Richmond Highway was closed between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue," the release said. "Officers from our Special Operations Division and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to work to peacefully resolve the situation.
"Thanks to the tireless dedication of our officers, clinicians, the Alexandria Police Department, Virginia State Police and George Mason University Police, Copelin was safely taken into custody this morning."
Copelin was assessed by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel at the scene to ensure her physical well-being. She was then taken to the Adult Detention Center where she was charged with two counts of abduction, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. Copelin is held without bond.
Copelin is also facing charges from the City of Laurel Police Department.
