Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17.
A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
"Detectives have reviewed hours of surveillance footage, conducted several interviews, and canvassed the surrounding area extensively to determine the circumstances that led up the deadly assault," the release said.
Detectives believe the injuries Michelle sustained were likely from blunt force, according to police. The state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine specific cause and manner of death.
Anyone who may have information about the assault is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2.
This is the 12th homicide of the year in Fairfax County. Year to date, there were 10 homicides at this point in 2021.
