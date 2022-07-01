Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman found in the woods off U.S. 1 in Woodbridge early Friday.
Police were called to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway near Marys Way just before 4:30 a.m., where they found a woman in the woods suffering gunshot wounds, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Rescue crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene. No additional victims or property damage were found and no suspect has been identified, Carr said.
No additional gunshot calls were received in the area at the time.
"At this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred," Carr said.
Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
The case is Prince William County's eighth homicide this year.
(3) comments
God save Woodbridge
democrat activity down route 1 democrat alley.
Terrible,
Hearts go out to the family. And idiotic comments from Tim True should be taken down because he could care less about the victims. He rather blame a bullet and blame republicans. A total coward and indoctrinated weasel.
