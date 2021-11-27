Police say a woman is in custody after a shooting Saturday evening off Hoadly Road in mid-Prince William County.
The shooting occurred in the 13500 block of Bradford Lane and an adult male was taken to an area hospital.
Police said a woman is in custody and the incident does not appear to be random. Expect an increased police presence in the area.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
