A 79-year-old South Riding woman was killed Christmas morning in a two-vehicle crash caused by an intoxicated driver in Loudoun County, authorities say.
The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. in the area of John Mosby Highway (Route 50) near South Riding Boulevard.
A sedan with five occupants was stopped at a red light when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck. Rashida Begum, 79, of South Riding, a passenger in the sedan, lost her life on scene, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Two occupants in the sedan were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, Martin V. Chavez, 56, of Sterling was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, the release said. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
A passenger in the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator D. Lake at 703-777-1021.
