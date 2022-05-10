A Winchester woman died and four others, including three children, suffered life-threatening injuries in a Saturday morning crash on U.S. 50 in Fauquier County, state police said Tuesday.
The wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Atoka Road when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax traveling east on U.S. 50 crossed the double, solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Ford Escape.
The Chevrolet's driver, Jensen B. Hoover, 29, of Winchester, was taken to Winchester Medical Center where she later died, said state police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The Ford's driver, a 34-year-old Upperville woman, and three passengers -- a 5-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy -- all suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, Coffey said.
