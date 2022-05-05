A 65-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in a wreck at Windmill Drive and Claiborne Parkway in Ashburn.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the wreck occurred at about 11:20 a.m., when the driver of a 2006 Honda Civic traveling west on Windmill Drive struck a vehicle going north on Claiborne Parkway.
The driver of the Honda, Deborah Mitchel of Ashburn, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There is no indication that alcohol, drugs, or use of a cellphone contributed to the crash, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said it asks witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator D. Lake at 703-777-1021 or Douglas.Lake@Loudoun.gov.
