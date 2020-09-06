A 33-year-old Washington, D.C. woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.
The wreck happened at 10:11 a.m. as a tractor-trailer traveling south at the 161 mile marker near U.S. 1 came upon stopped traffic.
The truck driver lost control, ran off the left side of I-95 and struck the guardrail, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The tractor-trailer continued down the left shoulder, scraping the guardrail, when it struck the rear of a Lexus IS250, Geller said.
The tractor-trailer continued on the shoulder and then struck a 2018 Hyundai Tucson. The tractor-trailer then continued off the left shoulder, through a cross-over blocked by bollards and across the southbound I-95 Express Lanes.
The tractor-trailer struck the jersey wall and finally came to rest off the left shoulder of the Purple Heart Bridge over the Occoquan River, Geller said.
None of the four -- driver and three passengers -- was injured in the Lexus.
The driver of the Hyundai, Ana Beatriz Cruz-Bonilla, 33, of Washington, D.C., and her passenger were taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. Cruz-Bonilla succumbed to her injuries and her passenger is being treated for serious injuries, Geller said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Bing Kun Tse, 59, of the Bronx, N.Y., was not injured; nor was his passenger.
Tse was charged with reckless driving.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Troopers responded to the scene and are assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
