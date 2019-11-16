The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Ashburn.
The crash occurred around 1:49 a.m. when a 2007 Toyota Scion left the roadway while traveling eastbound on Ashburn Farm Parkway between Starflower Way and Summerwood Circle.
At one point the vehicle became airborne and crossed the westbound lanes, struck a utility pole, and drove through a residential fence before coming to a stop, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
An adult female and an adult male were both thrown from the vehicle during the crash. The female lost her life at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of her family.
The adult male in the vehicle was taken to Reston Hospital Center where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. The LCSO is asking any potential witnesses to the crash to contact Investigator S. Allen at 703-737-8308.
