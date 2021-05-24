A 32-year-old Woodbridge woman was killed and two others injured in a high-speed crash Sunday morning on Cardinal Drive outside Dale City.
Police were called to the wreck near Swan Way Drive at 7:38 a.m., where they found one car upside down in a retention pond.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Cardinal Drive at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2005 Toyota Camry from behind, Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
After colliding with the Camry, the Altima left the roadway before striking a guardrail and a chain link fence, eventually coming to a rest on its roof in a nearby retention pond.
A man and woman in the Altima were ejected, while another passenger crawled out of the vehicle and initially fled the scene before being located by officers near Eastlawn Avenue, Perok said.
The woman, identified as Thyra Sefah Addai, 32, of Woodbridge, died at the scene, Perok said. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries while the third occupant, a 29-year-old Woodbridge man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old Woodbridge man, was not injured.
Police are still trying to determine who was driving the Altima at the time of the collision and the investigation continues.
The crash happened one week after another fatal wreck in the same area claimed the life of a 21-year-old Woodbridge man. Speed was a factor in that crash, as well, police said.
