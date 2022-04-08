A Delaplane woman died and two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County Tuesday evening.
Virginia State Police announced the fatality and additional accident information Friday morning.
Authorities say a 2007 Honda CRV was traveling east on Route F185 (Grove Lane) around 6:37 p.m. when it crossed a double-solid, yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2022 Jeep Wrangler.
The driver of the Honda, 73-year-old Sandra E. Manuel, of Delaplane, died at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, a 74-year-old man from Upperville, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He too was wearing a seatbelt.
A 67-year-old female passenger in the Jeep – also of Upperville – suffered life-threatening injuries, as well, and was transported to the same hospital.
All three people involved were wearing their seatbelts.
The crash – which occurred just east of Route 677 (Oak Hill Road) – remains under investigation.
