A Triangle woman was killed and her two young children injured in a crash involving a wrong-way, drunken driver this morning in Lake Ridge, police said.
Police were called to the area of Springswoods Drive and Old Bridge Road at 6:09 a.m. for the two-vehicle wreck. Their investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Ford Explorer made a left turn from Glenridge Drive onto Springwoods Drive, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
The driver of the Ford continued in the wrong direction until the vehicle collided with the driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry, who was traveling northbound on Springwoods Drive, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was taken to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, Perok said.
Her two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were in the backseat of the Toyota properly restrained . Both were injured and taken to an area hospital, where they are expected to recover, Perok said.
The driver, and only occupant, of the Ford was not injured and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, Perok said. Ronal Eriberto Guillen, 26, of Quate Lane in Dale City was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter.
The Toyota driver who died has been identified at Lataja Ikea Reena Wilkens, 32, of Triangle.
Police would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Call the non-emergency number at 703-792-6500.
Illegal aliens drunk at 6am and killing innocent mothers driving down the road. Welcome to your new normal Prince William County!
Lataja was a very good friend and a great mother she will be missed dearly. I hope the drunk POS get what he deserves.
If that man was white, you'd probably be like its America we can do what we want! You already support that with COVID.
Never fail to disappoint with your comments.
