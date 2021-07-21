A 30-year-old Springfield woman remains hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting Monday at a group home in Springfield.
Officers responded at 5:18 p.m. to the 8000 block of Gosport Lane after a caretaker called 911 advising a woman was threatening to harm others inside the home, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Two officers entered the home through the back door and were confronted by the woman armed with a knife, the release said.
"Officers ordered her to drop the knife, but she refused. The woman threatened to stab the officers and advanced towards them with the knife in her hand," police said. "One of the officers discharged his service weapon, striking the woman in the upper body."
Officers immediately rendered aid until relieved by rescue workers.
The woman remains hospitalized. Her identity has not been released and no charges have been filed.
No officers were injured as a result of this incident and no one else inside the home was harmed.
The officer involved in the has been identified as a 14-year veteran who is assigned to the Special Operations Division. As per department policy, the officer has been placed on a restricted duty status pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation.
A criminal investigation into the use of force is being conducted by the Major Crimes Bureau. Police said they will release footage from the body-worn camera and the 911 call for service when it no longer jeopardizes the integrity of the investigation.
Chief Kevin Davis has directed the department's Internal Affairs Bureau to conduct an administrative investigation in accordance with policy, along with an independent review by the police auditor. The name of the officer will be released by Chief Davis within 10 days, unless he has determined there is a credible threat to the safety of those involved or if additional time is required to thoroughly complete the risk assessment process.
All information provided in this release is based on preliminary investigative findings and may be subject to revision as the investigation progresses.
