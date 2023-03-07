Police are investigating after a woman reported being grabbed by a stranger as she walked along Smoketown Road in Woodbridge early Monday morning.
The incident happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 14000 block of Smoketown near Gar-Field High School. The woman said she was grabbed by a man she didn't know and a struggle ensued, during which her clothing was pulled down, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim eventually got away from the man and reported the incident to a family member, who contacted police.
"At no point during the encounter were weapons implied or displayed," Carr said. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a tall male wearing a white sweater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.