Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Tuesday and tried to steal her car in the parking lot of Kyle Wilson Elementary School outside Dale City.
Police were called to the school at 5710 Liberty Hill Court at 6:53 p.m., after a 47-year-old woman was walking to her car when she was approached by a stranger with a knife.
The man pushed the victim before getting into her vehicle and attempting to drive away, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. When the victim refused to let the suspect leave, he grabbed the victim’s backpack and fled on foot. The victim then immediately contacted the police.
While investigating, officers determined shortly before the robbery, the suspect attempted to gain entry into the victim’s vehicle and when he was not successful, he waited behind another car for the victim to approach, Carr said.
No injuries were reported.
A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched for the robber, who was not found. He was described as Hispanic, approximately 5 foot 3 with a medium build and last seen wearing a shirt over his face, a gray shirt, and black pants.
