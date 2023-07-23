Arlington County police are investigating a sexual assault and robbery in Crystal City on Saturday evening.
At 8:24 p.m., police were dispatched to the report of an assault with a weapon. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking in the Crystal City Shops when the male suspect approached, produced a box cutter, demanded money and stole her cell phone, Arlington police said in a news release.
The suspect then took the victim to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her and struck her with the box cutter, resulting in a laceration. The victim was able to exit get away and seek help from people in the 1900 block of Richmond Highway.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of physical injuries considered non-life threatening, police said.
Responding officers established a perimeter and canvassed the area for the suspect which concluded with negative results. The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-20’s with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts with gray leggings underneath and carrying a green duffle bag.
This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Maldonado at 703-228-4194 or mmmaldonado@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
