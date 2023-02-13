Police are investigating a domestic-related stabbing that left a woman with serious injuries.
The assault happened Monday morning in the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop in the Regency Apartments.
Police say the suspect, a family member, is in custody and there is no threat to the community.
Expect heavy police presence in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.