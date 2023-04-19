A woman was seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Triangle.
The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the area of Wharf and Olde Port lanes. The victim was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with serious injuries and appears to be the only person hit. There was property damage in the area.
The suspect's vehicle is believed to be dark-colored sedan, possibly a Hyundai, with Maryland license plates. It's believed the shooter left the area, police said on social media.
Expect heavy law-enforcement presence as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(2) comments
Every driver in Va with a Maryland plates is shady.
Good one...
[blink]
