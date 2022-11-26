Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
"Crews protected the victim in-place until the adult female could be lowered to the ground utilizing an aerial ladder," Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
The woman was flown by helicopter to a regional burn center with serious injuries, he said.
The fire was quickly extinguished with the townhouse sustaining moderate damage and one adjoining house receiving minor damage.
The Red Cross is assisting four adults displaced in the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
