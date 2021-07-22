A woman shot and fatally wounded an armed attacker outside her home in Dale City early Thursday, police say.
Prince William County prosecutors have ruled the incident a justified homicide and say the victim acted in self defense.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive at 12:25 a.m., where a 44-year-old woman reported she was leaving her house when she saw an unknown, masked man approaching her from the side of the home.
The victim, who was also armed at the time, shot the individual as he approached the front door of her home, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers arrived and found a man near the doorway suffering from gunshot wounds. They also located a loaded handgun in the man’s possession, Perok said.
Officers performed CPR until rescue workers arrived. The man, identified as 20-year-old Azhar Laurent Smart of Triangle, was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Perok said. The victim was not injured.
Detectives are still trying to determine why the man was at the house and would like to speak with anyone who may have been present in the area at the time.
After consultation with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the shooting was ruled to be justified based on self-defense and therefore no charges will be placed against the victim, Perok said.
Perok said at this time, the incident does not appear to be random.
On July 6, another Dale City homeowner shot a would-be intruder on Glendale Road. The person wounded in that case was a 43-year-old man who was shot after the homeowner heard a loud noise at the front door, then someone trying to open a living room window. The man who was shot is expected to survive.
(2) comments
Excellent! One less thug on the streets who would have cause harm to someone else.
poor ol Azhar got more than he asked for lol
