A 22-year-old Dale City man is jailed without bond after a Thursday evening shooting that left a woman injured.
Officers were called to the Broadstone at River Oaks Apartments in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive near Dumfries at 5:20 p.m., where they found a 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim and another woman, with the suspect -- Sanda Chukwujieze Maduakor, 22, of Dale City – brandishing a firearm and firing a round that hit the victim’s car, police said in a news release.
Two women in the car at the time were not injured.
The victim then retrieved a baseball bat from the trunk and a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect ensued, with Maduakor firing additional rounds and striking the victim, Prince William Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in the release.
"The accused quickly got into the initial female acquaintance’s vehicle, and they attempted to flee the area," Carr said. Responding officers stopped the car on U.S. 1 near Beacon Ridge, where Maduakor was arrested.
Maduakor is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied vehicle, Carr said. He was held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail without bond.
