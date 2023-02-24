Police in Fairfax County are investigating a deadly stabbing and shooting inside a house in the Herndon area Friday morning.
It happened in the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way.
Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said an occupant of the home called 911 to report that a man had been shot and a woman had been stabbed.
When police arrived, they found a man shot dead and a woman with stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
“This is evolving and changing and this is very dynamic,” Davis told reporters during a news conference Friday morning. “I’m not able to provide a great deal more specificity right now, because this is such a dynamic scene.”
He said police are still working to piece together the sequence of what happened, but that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
In addition to the two people who were killed, there were two other adults inside the home, who are accounted for, Davis said.
The police chief said all four adults were known to each other.
“We do not believe this is a break-in; we do not believe this is a home invasion,” Davis said.
A 4-year-old girl also lived at the home. She was unharmed and taken out of the home by police, Davis said.
WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.