Police say a 67-year-old woman crossing Graham Park Road in Triangle was struck and killed by a 16-year-old driver Friday morning.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Graham Park Road at 6:53 a.m., where a 2010 Hyundai Sonata traveling west hit the victim, who was walking within the crosswalk.
Zorka Vesovic of Woodbridge was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 16-year-old girl, remained at the scene, Carr said.
The investigation continues.
