A Maryland woman was struck and killed early Sunday as she walked along Interstate 495 in Alexandria, state police said.
The incident occurred at 12:12 a.m. at the 177 mile marker. Ebony N. Madison, 48, of Gwynn Oak, Md., was walking in the left, eastbound travel lane of I-495 with her back to traffic when she was struck by a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The Lincoln was traveling at the posted 55 mph speed limit when it came upon the pedestrian in the travel lane and was unable to stop in time to avoid striking her, Geller said.
Madison died at the scene. She was not wearing reflective clothing.
The driver of the Lincoln, a 75-year-old male from Maryland, was not injured in the crash.
No charges will be placed.
