Police say a 37-year-old woman suffered significant injuries when a stranger attacked her and stole her vehicle Monday morning outside Lifetime Fitness in Gainesville.
Police were called to the gym at 7801 Limestone Drive just after 7 a.m., where the victim reported she was approached by a stranger who grabbed her and slammed her head into her car multiple times.
After a brief struggle, the suspect took the victim’s keys and drove away in her vehicle, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said. Rescue personnel responded and treated the victim for her injuries.
While investigating, officers received information on a location of the vehicle, which they found, heavily damaged, Carr said.
The attacker was described as white, about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. The man was bald and wore a black mask, a black vest and a long sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(2) comments
This White Life doesn't Matter
Another democrat party success story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.