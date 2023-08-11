Police are looking for a Woodbridge woman wanted in connection with a double stabbing early Friday at the Summerland Heights Apartments.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge at 4:08 a.m., where they found two victims with stab wounds.
The suspect and one of the victims, a 35-year-old woman, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated, police said. When a second victim, a 59-year-old man, attempted to intervene, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed both in the upper body before fleeing the apartment, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Officers provided first aid to both victims who were then flown to area hospitals where they are expected to survive.
A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched for the suspect who was not located.
Police obtained warrants for Khadija Ayesha Campbell, 35, of the 1700 block of Horner Road, Carr said. She is wanted for two counts of malicious wounding.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(3) comments
If they haven't found her, where did they get this orange jumpsuit mugshot photo?
Amy Ashworth and the entire prosecuting attorneys office needs to be voted out this November. We cannot continue to allow violent and repeat offenders back onto our streets.
Where's carwash douche with his normal racist comments...? Oh ya...thats right...
Forgive her. It was an accident.
