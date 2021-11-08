A woman with a small child was robbed at knifepoint of her purse early Friday on Wycliffe Court in the Manassas area.
Police were called to the scene at 7:25 a.m., where a 39-year-old woman was outside with her small child when they were approached by two unknown men.
The robbers brandished knives before taking the victim’s purse and fleeing on foot, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. No injuries were reported.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
Both were described as Black, about 5 foot 11 inches tall and 150 pounds wearing all black clothing.
