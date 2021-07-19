A woman was wounded Monday evening in a confrontation with police in Springfield.
Police were called for a disturbance at a group home in the 8000 block Gosport Lane about 6 p.m.
It's unknown what happened, but "an officer discharged a firearm," police said on Twitter.
The woman taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers injured.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
