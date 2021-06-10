Stafford County's "Wanted of the Week" features not one suspect, but two. And both were seen committing the crimes in animal onesies.
Back on Feb. 7, a Walmart loss prevention employee at the store on Garrisonville Road reported two female shoplifting suspects.
Upon arrival, Deputy C.S. Haines located the women and immediately suspected they were tied to several cases of shopliftings, the sheriff's office said. He was aware of security footage showing the two, matching their descriptions, wearing pajamas and animal onesies during multiple thefts.
Deputy Haines identified the female, wearing a polar bear onesie, as Katherine Ibarra, 32, of Baltimore, the sheriff's office said. The other woman, wearing a gray onesie, provided a false identification before fleeing the scene.
Ibarra was released and advised warrants for her arrest would be pending as he continued to investigate the previous shopliftings, the sheriff's office said.
Deputy Haines was later able to identify Ibarra’s accomplice as Kristy Eura, 36, of Ruther Glen. As a result of the investigation, Eura is wanted for identity fraud, providing false identification to law enforcement, obstruction of justice, and five counts of larceny-3rd or subsequent offense, the sheriff's office said.
Ibarra is wanted for four counts of larceny.
Attempts to serve the outstanding warrants have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. Tips can also be submitted by texting STAFFORD + your tip to 274-637.
(3) comments
Wow dumb and dumber....That's quite the disguise. Certainly won't bring attention ...
Sounds like a stupid sorority stunt.
I guess they were wearing animal outfits so as to not be suspicious, to blend in with the toys at Walmart.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.