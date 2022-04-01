Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood announced his re-election campaign on March 26, setting up a contested election in November.
“I am overwhelmingly passionate about making the town of Dumfries a prosperous destination place, where people live, work, and play,” Wood said in a news release.
Wood is wrapping up his first four-year term as mayor after being elected with 73% of the vote in 2018.
A native of Silver Spring, Md., the 44-year-old Wood is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He has a bachelor's and master’s in business management from Stratford University.
Wood and his wife, Monique, run Divine BBQ In Motion, a mobile catering business.
Wood’s announcement came with the support of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, who said “Derrick created the connection between the people who live here and the people who represent [the town]. He turned the town of Dumfries into a destination place not just for tourists but also for business.”
Wood is facing a challenge from activist Ebony Lofton.
Dumfries voters will pick a mayor and three members of Town Council in the November election. All positions are for four year-terms.
