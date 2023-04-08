An apartment building fire in Woodbridge that displaced 48 residents was one of four blazes Prince William County fire crews battled within an hour Friday.
At 4:18 p.m. crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle in the Woodbridge Station Apartments and arrived to find heavy fire on the fourth floor.
A total of 14 residential apartments were impacted, with 48 residents displaced, said Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"These apartments were not built with sprinkler protection. Had that been the case, damage would have been much less," Smolsky said.
It was the third significant fire in Prince William County between 3:28 p.m. and 4:27 p.m. Friday.
Crews were called to the first fire in the 4400 block of Hamilton Drive in Dale City at 3:28 p.m. for a report of a single-family house on fire.
The home received extensive damage and one adult was displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was combustible materials placed in the vicinity of a space heater.
At 3:49 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 8800 block of Vicksburg Court in the Sudley area for a townhouse fire. The home’s exterior sustained moderate damage and three adults were displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, Smolsky said.
At 4:27 p.m., crews were called to the 4800 block of Kilbane Road in Dale City for a single-family house on fire. The home sustained extensive damage and displaced two adults, Smolsky said. The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental.
There were no injuries in any of the fires, Smolsky said.
"A very special thanks for the American Red Cross who responded and assisted on the four ... incidents. Through their efforts, all of those displaced were afforded assistance in their time of need," Smolsky said.
