An unsuccessful candidate in the 19th District House of Delegates primary claims the results were illegitimate and has asked that Democratic leaders nominate her instead, a move that party operatives say they’re legally unable to do.

Woodbridge resident and former FBI employee Makya Little lost her party's nomination to Prince William County Historical Commission member and Woodbridge native Rozia Henson by 49 votes. However, she claimed Democratic Party leaders in Prince William and Fairfax counties violated “party rules in a manner that manipulated voters to ensure their desired outcome.”

Because the margin was greater than 1% of the total votes cast in the three-way race, the contest does not qualify for a recount. The district, which does not have an incumbent, encompasses the Woodbridge area of Prince William and southwestern Fairfax County.

State officials have certified the primary election results, but Little requested in a letter sent to Democratic Party of Virginia Chair Susan Swecker that the party rescind its nomination of Henson and submit her as the Democratic nominee for the district to the Virginia Department of Elections. She alleged the parties went against internal rules and tilted resources in favor of Henson, the son of Shantell Rock, who is chair of Prince William County's Racial and Social Justice Commission.

“Not only do these actions go against the will of the people and their ability to choose their elected officials and control their political destiny, they also disenfranchise the 87,222 residents of VA HD-19 since there is currently no Republican or Independent challenger for the seat,” Little said in the letter.

A state party official said the party lacks the ability under Virginia law to rescind a nomination and submit the loser of a primary election as its nominee. Little’s efforts to overturn the election also fell upon deaf ears when she pleaded before the state Board of Elections in early July, and she has since been reprimanded by Prince William County Democratic Committee leadership for her actions.

Prince William elections officials assured that June’s primary was a fair and free election.

“Voters should have great confidence their election officials are taking their jobs incredibly seriously and making sure our officers and election equipment are compliant with Virginia law and producing accurate election results,” Prince William County Office of Elections Director Eric Olsen said in a statement.

Little also claimed her primary loss caused “personal harm” to her family’s finances “by negatively impacting our ability to recoup personal investments made in our campaign through fundraising.”

Little, who resigned from her post at the FBI to run for the House, raised more than three times as much money as Henson’s campaign. She personally contributed more than $30,000 to her campaign, which ultimately raised $186,000 to Henson’s $49,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

A spokesperson for the state Democratic Party declined to comment on Little’s allegations and demands. Prince William County Democratic Committee Chair Tonya James and the Henson campaign did not return requests seeking comment.

“Our committee will not entertain the disenfranchisement of those voters for exercising their right to vote,” James said in a statement to the Virginia Mercury about the outcome of the primary.

Little has since been asked by Prince William Democrats to resign from her post on the party’s Woodbridge Magisterial District Committee because of her actions after the election, according to an email obtained by InsideNoVa. She had her party membership frozen, barring her from attending Democratic events.

“If you still want to be part of our committee, you will have an opportunity to do so during our reorganization meeting in December,” Bonnie Klakowicz, the district chair, wrote in an email to Little.

Klakowicz did not return a request for comment.

According to the Virginia Mercury, Little appeared before the state Board of Elections earlier in July and asked that she be permitted to run as an independent in the November election. The board reportedly took no action in response to Little and declined to discuss her allegations.

A spokesperson with the state Department of Elections said the law prohibits Little from appearing on the ballot as an independent in the general election. Virginia code requires that all primary candidates fill out a declaration of candidacy form attesting to the fact that, if defeated in the primary, their name will not be printed on the ballots for that office in the succeeding general election, the spokesperson said.

Still, Little claimed she is “still running” for the seat in November. “Everything is on the table,” she said in an email.