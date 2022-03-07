Prince William County leaders aren’t talking about two sites in the county that have been identified as potential locations for the Washington Commanders’ new stadium and practice facility.
Documents reviewed and first reported by WUSA9 last week and later confirmed by the Washington Post show that the team is considering vacant land off Telegraph and Summit School roads in Woodbridge near Interstate 95 and within the Potomac Shores development east of Dumfries.
A third site under consideration is in the Sterling area of Loudoun County, just east of Route 28 and north of the Dulles Toll Road, near Dulles International Airport.
Officials of the NFL team, currently based in Ashburn, have been meeting with state legislators and local officials since late last year. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027. The stadium was built in 1997.
The Woodbridge location would be accessible from Telegraph and Summit School roads and border existing residential development off Summit School Road.
Potomac Shores is an ongoing development off U.S. 1 near Powells Creek. Of the three sites, it is the farthest from Washington.
The Washington Post reported that the Potomac Shores site would include a marina attached to a resort, plus residential developments and a nearby Metro station. A study released by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation in October estimated a Metro extension to the Triangle area could cost up to $27 billion. A Virginia Railway Express station is already planned for Potomac Shores, however.
The Sterling site is the only location that would be accessible to Metro service, as the Silver Line extension that is expected to open this spring will include a stop nearby.
WUSA9 reported that each site would support a 700,000-square-foot, 16-acre stadium. The complex would include outdoor and indoor training facilities and team offices, a 14,000-seat amphitheater, hotels and a conference center, residential buildings and mixed-used retail.
State legislators have indicated the complex could cost $3 billion.
State Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, told WUSA9 that he believes the team is “leaning toward Prince William.”
According to a Prince William official, the county is under a non-disclosure agreement and cannot publicly discuss specific locations for a stadium. The agreement would indicate why some members of the Board of County Supervisors provided vague responses to InsideNoVa about the potential stadium.
“Our amazing quality of life here in the Potomac District, highly educated workforce, and strategic location makes Prince William County a prime destination, and our strong economic base ensures our top-notch businesses and residents continue to prosper,” Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, said in an emailed statement when asked about the stadium sites.
Bailey’s district includes Potomac Shores.
Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, declined to comment on specifics, but said, “I can understand why the team would want to locate in Prince William County given our proximity to 95, our large fan base and our excellent workforce.”
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, whose Woodbridge District includes the Telegraph Road location, declined to comment. Supervisors Victor Angry, Pete Candland, Jeanine Lawson, Kenny Boddye and Yesli Vega did not return requests for comment. A representative of the Potomac Shores homeowners association also declined to comment.
Bills to facilitate construction have cleared their respective chambers of the Virginia General Assembly. The legislation would create a Football Stadium Authority. Under such authorities, officials typically create a district around the stadium and dedicate some or all of the new revenue generated from the complex to construction or related infrastructure.
The House of Delegates and state Senate each passed different versions of the bill and will need to reconcile those before the session ends March 12. The legislation would also need to be signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, although he has indicated he supports it.
Virginia isn’t the only place trying to woo the team.
Maryland officials plan to propose a publicly financed entertainment complex to buttress FedEx Field, the Post reported.
And District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has expressed interest in the team returning to the District, potentially to the site of the defunct RFK Stadium. WUSA reported that Bowser has said the city would support preparing the land, including demolishing RFK Stadium, and potentially fund the surrounding mixed-use development.
