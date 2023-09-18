Woodbridge couple recognized for helping children

When Woodbridge residents Kristy and Carly McDowell were named Prince William County Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, they stood out for their understanding of the Department of Social Services’ vision.
“In this field, our job is to make sure that the children are safe and nurtured while they are in our care. They have fully understood the assignment,” wrote Prince William County social worker Marcy Capers. “They embody what we need in foster parents.”
When the McDowells first considered becoming foster parents, it was a redirection of their original idea for parenthood. Fertility treatments and adoption came at a steep price, but the couple still wanted an outlet for their love.
“We wanted kids. We had love to give,” Kristy said. Kristy knew she loved being around kids before she founded her nonprofit, BabyScientist, which provides mobile hands-on STEM education to underserved communities.
Carly and Kristy started classes to become foster parents while living in Alexandria. They resumed after moving to Woodbridge in 2019 and completed the program in the fall of 2021.
In November 2021, the McDowells received a call about two boys in need of placement – a 2-year-old boy and his 6-month-old brother. They had a crib unassembled in a box and were out of town visiting family at the time, so they rushed home to get ready.
“You got to be careful what you pray for because sometimes God will give it to you, and he gave it to us, and man did it wear us out,” Kristy said.
The McDowells are transparent about the hardships that come with parenthood and fostering. It’s not just a persistent juggling game of diapers, baths, playtimes, meals, cleanups, bedtimes and full-time careers; it’s also vigilance to the needs of the children.
The 2-year-old “didn't speak at all … and that was challenging because it was hard for us to communicate and see what he wanted,” Carly said. “We had to learn his language.”
They overcame hurdles to get him into speech therapy, which helped him speak, but he didn’t need speech to show his foster parents how much he needed affection.
“We gave him all the love, the hugs, and the kisses that he needed,” Kristy said. It was the easiest thing for the McDowells, who seem to have an infinite amount to give.
Now Carly does daily affirmations with the older brother so he can remind himself that he is intelligent, loved, and blessed – not to forget handsome (a quality that he insists never go unspoken in their routine), she said.
The McDowells have found that they are a solid team, filling in the gaps for one another. They both say of the other, “she carries us a lot.”
“We all need to work together for the greater good of the boys,” Kristy said. That includes the foster parent community, social services and the children’s mother.
“I’m too good at bridging the gap,” Carly said.
Bridging the gap refers to the foster parent's goal of developing relationships with birth parents to support reunification between foster children and their families. Building these bridges is what makes the McDowells exemplary, according to the Council of Governments.
Beyond mandated visits with the children, the McDowells formed their own bond with the birth mother. “We saw that she was in need of love and affection … just like her children,” Kristy said.
They believe that you have to receive radical love if you’re going to give it. “I make sure I’m an example of that, especially when it comes to [their birth mother],” Carly said.
The McDowells advocate for the birth mother and support her. It’s the kind of attention that can pave the way for reunification, but it simply comes down to the McDowells seeing someone deserving of love and support and being there to supply it.
“We’re not here to replace, … we’re here to make sure [the children] have a safe place to be,” Carly said.
Kristy added, “The biggest thing that gets you so excited and happy is just seeing the boys flourish and grow and develop... Like everyone says, they grow like weeds.”
