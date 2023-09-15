Makya Little, loser of the 19th District House of Delegates Democratic primary who’s suing party leaders and state elections officials alleging that June’s election was tainted, has announced she’s launching a write-in campaign for the seat.
Little’s write-in candidacy comes amid a months-long effort on her behalf to overturn the primary election by claiming the results were illegitimate and demanding that Democratic leaders nominate her instead, a move that party operatives said they’re legally unable to do.
Little is also seeking financial damages from the state Democratic Party, which she alleges broke internal rules to favor one of her primary opponents -- who became the party’s nominee -- and an injunction preventing the state from printing fall election ballots until her case is resolved.
Prince William County elections officials have stressed that June’s primary was a fair and free election.
“While we continue our battle in court, I have decided to run as a write-in candidate against the Democratic nominee who has demonstrated a lack of integrity and an unwillingness to put the interests of our district before his own,” Little said in a statement, referring to party nominee Rozia Henson, who served on the Prince William County Historical Commission and was formerly a leader of the Prince William County Democratic Committee.
“Whether you identify as an Independent, Republican or Democrat, young adult or senior citizen, Latino, Asian, Black, Indigenous or White, I commit to listening to and fighting for your best interest with transparency and integrity,” she said.
According to a clerk for Richmond City Circuit Court, where Little’s suit was filed, a judge hasn’t rendered an opinion on her litigation. It was filed in July on behalf of herself and two co-plaintiffs with no attorney against the Virginia Department of Elections, chair of the state Board of Elections John O’Bannon and state Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker.
Because the city’s court system only allows records to be obtained in-person, InsideNova was not immediately able to review subsequent fillings associated with Little’s suit.
Little and her co-plaintiffs, three Northern Virginia voters who claim they “felt ignored” by elected officials and the state Democratic Party, argue that the state Democratic Party deprived them of a fair election by not following party rules and placing “its finger on the scale” to favor Henson.
A Woodbridge resident and former FBI employee who quit her job to seek office, Little lost her party's nomination by 49 votes to Henson, who is running unopposed for the seat and did not immediately return a request for comment on Little’s write-in candidacy.
Because the margin was greater than 1% of the total votes cast in the three-way primary race, the contest did not qualify for a recount. The newly redrawn district, which does not have an incumbent, encompasses the Woodbridge area of Prince William and southwestern Fairfax County.
Where is her mugshot? Throw this election denier in jail!
Wait. Is she saying Democrats rig elections?
Democrats cheat...we ALL know that. Otherwise, they would never win another election.
