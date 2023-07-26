Makya Little, loser of the 19th District House of Delegates Democratic primary, sued party leaders and state elections officials on Tuesday alleging that June’s primary election was tainted.

She is seeking financial damages from the party and an injunction preventing the state from printing fall election ballots until her case is resolved.

Little, joined by three Northern Virginia voters who “felt ignored” by elected officials and the Democratic Party of Virginia, filed the lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court on behalf of themselves with no attorney. Defendants are the state, the Virginia Department of Elections, chair of the state Board of Elections John O’Bannon and state Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker.

The lawsuit follows Little’s unsuccessful month-long efforts to overturn the election by claiming the results were illegitimate and requesting that Democratic leaders nominate her instead, a move that party operatives said they’re legally unable to do.

A Woodbridge resident and former FBI employee, Little lost her party's nomination by 49 votes to Woodbridge native Rozia Henson, who serves on the Prince William County Historical Commission and was formerly a leader of the Prince William County Democratic Committee. Little has claimed Democratic Party leaders in Prince William and Fairfax counties violated “party rules in a manner that manipulated voters to ensure their desired outcome.”

Because the margin was greater than 1% of the total votes cast in the three-way race, the contest did not qualify for a recount. The district, which does not have an incumbent, encompasses the Woodbridge area of Prince William and southwestern Fairfax County. No Republicans or independents have announced a bid for the seat, meaning the Democratic primary essentially determined the outcome of the fall election.

“As a second-generation FBI professional, I took an oath years ago to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies -- both foreign and domestic,” Little said in a statement. “Although I am a registered Democrat and believe in the values of the Democratic Party, it has become clear to me that the Democratic Party of Virginia has completely lost its way.”

She continued: “As we continue to witness the repealing of basic human rights in our nation, it is even more important that we the People hold all elected officials and representatives accountable for defending our democracy — regardless of which party they claim to represent. This civil action aims to do just that.”

Little and her co-plaintiffs argue that the state Democratic Party deprived them of a fair election by not following party rules and placing “its finger on the scale” to favor Henson. Little also alleges in the suit that Henson misused his position as a leader in the party by soliciting endorsements from elected officials while “falsely advising” to them that he was the sole candidate in the race. Henson is not named as a defendant in the suit. He did not return a request for comment.

Prince William elections officials assured that June’s primary was a fair and free election.

“Voters should have great confidence their election officials are taking their jobs incredibly seriously and making sure our officers and election equipment are compliant with Virginia law and producing accurate election results,” Prince William County Office of Elections Director Eric Olsen said in a statement.

Little also alleged in the suit that party members distributed sample ballots with a checkmark next to Henson’s name while wearing his campaign apparel, which she argued violated party rules.

She alleged the party’s actions deprived her of campaign contributions she would have otherwise received “which would have helped facilitate her victory,” according to the suit.

Because of those alleged transgressions, Little is demanding monetary damages from the party. She claimed in the past her primary loss caused “personal harm” to her family’s finances “by negatively impacting our ability to recoup personal investments made in our campaign through fundraising.”

A spokesperson with the state Democratic Party did not return a request for comment.

Little, who resigned from her post at the FBI to run for the House, raised more than three times as much money as Henson did. She personally contributed more than $30,000 to her campaign, which ultimately raised $186,000 to Henson’s $49,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Little said in an email she sold her house after quitting her job to help offset her lack of income.

Little has since been asked by Prince William Democrats to resign from her post on the party’s Woodbridge Magisterial District Committee because of her actions after the election, according to an email obtained by InsideNoVa. She had her party membership frozen, barring her from attending Democratic events.

Little appeared before the state Board of Elections earlier in July and asked that she be permitted to run as an independent in the November election. The board reportedly took no action in response to Little and declined to discuss her allegations.

A state provision, named the “sore loser law,” prohibits Little from appearing on the ballot as an independent in the general election, according to the elections department. The law requires that all primary candidates fill out a declaration of candidacy form attesting to the fact that, if defeated in the primary, their name will not be printed on the ballots for that office in the succeeding general election.

Little in her lawsuit asked the court to declare that law unconstitutional, arguing it does not provide legal remedy for candidates who believe they’ve been treated unfairly to run in the general election.

She also asked that the court temporarily bar the elections department from printing general election ballots in the 19th District until her litigation is resolved. A representative with the state Department of Elections declined to comment.

Little declined to hire a lawyer to represent her and her co-plaintiffs in the suit.

“I can only assume most election law attorneys (out of the very few who probably exist in the Commonwealth) are partisan and that none who lean Democratic were interested — as I completely exhausted my entire network," she said. "However, God has blessed me with previous pro se experiences and time. And I had time today.”