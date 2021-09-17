Woodbridge High School's home game against Massaponax ended early Friday night when a coach collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital.
School officials said one of the Woodbridge coaches suffered a medical emergency on the sidelines, leading to the game being suspended with 6 minutes and 39 seconds left in the third quarter. Woodbridge was leading 21-14.
The coach, who has not been identified, was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, where his condition was unknown late Friday.
⚠️ GAME SUSPENDED ⚠️— Massaponax Announcer (@PonaxAnnouncer) September 18, 2021
The Massaponax at Woodbridge Football game has been suspended this evening due to a medical situation in the stadium.
Woodbridge: 21
Massaponax: 14
6:40 left in Q3.
More info will be released on when/if the game will resume at a later date. #Ponax
