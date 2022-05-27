Prince William's Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday approved a revised Stanley Martin housing proposal on a small property in north Woodbridge.
The company wanted to rezone 3.4 acres near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Marys Way from business to suburban residential.
Stanley Martin plans to construct 48 two-bedroom apartments and condominiums across four buildings. The property is across U.S. 1 from Todos Supermarket.
The company originally submitted a proposal for 156 units on 15 acres in 2016, but revised the plan in 2021.
The proposal is down the street from Foulger-Pratt Development LLC’s plan to build 240 affordable multifamily units adjacent to Todos. To the north, the developer behind Belmont Bay is seeking approval for 1,390 units.
“You have a few different projects that are working hand in hand to start the revitalization effort in the [U.S] 1 corridor,” said Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge.
