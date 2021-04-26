A 79-year-old Woodbridge man died and his passenger was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 66 near Haymarket.
State police say it appears a medical emergency caused the wreck, which happened about 3:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 40 mile marker.
A 2016 Dodge Dart was traveling east when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and hit several trees, state police said in a news release. The car traveled approximately 35 yards from the road before coming to a stop.
The driver, Edward L. Miller, 79, of Woodbridge, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
The passenger, Valerie F. Miller, 78, also of Woodbridge, was taken to the hospital for injuries that didn't appear life-threatening. She was also wearing a seatbelt.
The initial investigation suggests a medical emergency contributed. The crash remains under investigation.
