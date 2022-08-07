An 85-year-old Woodbridge man has died following a July 15 crash at Telegraph and Caton Hill roads in Woodbridge.
Police say the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, identified as Herbert James Hawkins of Woodbridge, was making a left turn from northbound Telegraph Road onto Caton Hill.
His car crossed paths with a 2018 Ford E-350 traveling south on Telegraph Road straight through the intersection.
The driver of the Ford, a 41-year-old Maryland man, appears to have had a green signal to proceed into the intersection, while Hawkins was turning left on a flashing yellow arrow, "indicating the driver should yield to oncoming traffic before safely proceeding," Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The force of the collision rotated the Chevrolet before the vehicle came to a rest in the intersection. Hawkins, 85, was not wearing a seatbelt, Perok said.
He was extricated from the Chevrolet and flown to an area hospital, where he died Aug. 4 from his injuries, Perok said. Crash investigators were notified of his death on Sunday.
The Ford's driver and passenger, a 39-year-old Dumfries man, were both taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Perok said.
Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.