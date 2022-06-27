A Woodbridge man faces multiple charges following a pursuit on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning.
Alpha A. Kamara, 24, was held in the Fairfax County jail on charges of felony eluding police, felony hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, obstructing justice by resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
At 2:56 a.m. Sunday, a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Charger traveling south on I-95 near Exit 163 for Lorton. The traffic stop was for the license plate being reported stolen out of Maryland, Geller said.
The Dodge driver refused to stop and instead sped away from the trooper at a high rate of speed, state police said. A pursuit was initiated. Approximately two minutes later, the Dodge ran off the right side of the interstate near Occoquan Road, struck the guardrail and crashed into the ditch.
The driver ran from the scene on foot. An adult male passenger remained at the scene, Geller said.
Kamara was apprehended a short distance from the crash. A search of the vehicle resulted in approximately two kilograms of fentanyl pills being seized by state police, Geller said.
(1) comment
Good news is that the State Police were able to pursue him without casualties. Those customers of those fent pills, however, will not be going away. Supply will now be even tighter. Prices might even go up, but likely, the same rotation of new players has already swooped-in on the new opportunity. Nothing new to see here, folks. Move along
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.