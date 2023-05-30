An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Friday for kicking a family member's kitten to death.
Police were called to the the Stone Point Apartments in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place in Woodbridge just before 7 p.m. after the owner reported returning home to find her 3-month-old Siamese-Maine coon kitten unresponsive in the bedroom.
"The investigation revealed at some point during the day, the accused kicked the kitten in the head multiple times," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Animal Control Officers responded to the scene and took the kitten for further examination to determine the cause of death.
Following the investigation, police charged Frederick Grant Pierce, a family member of the kitten's owner, with felony animal cruelty, Carr said.
When found guilty, maximum punishment. Fry him.
You can't fry somebody for killing a kitten. But this young man is evil. It wouldn't take much more for him to kill a human.
Crime in PWC is lower than it was a decade ago. Currently 37.7 per 1,000 residents down from 41 per 1,000 in 2013. Median household income, however, has risen by over a third during that time. But if you think NoVA is going to hell in a handbasket, you are free to move.
Cool,
Except violent crimes are up. That was just recently revealed at the board meetings.
Uneducated patriot belives violent crimes are irrelevant!
The BOS showed crime is up from a few years ago, but still lower than 10 years ago and even more when you look at 20 years. Clearly you don't understand much about data analytics. You track trends over the long term, not the short.
People living in poverty in Prince William County have increased from 5.5% in 2010 to 6.4% in 2022. The vast majority of students in Prince William County qualify for free school lunches.
I'll take a 30%+ in income to go along with a 15% increase in poverty any day of the week. BTW 6.4% poverty rate is about half the US average. So PWC is still dong very well. And PWC made free lunches available to everyone regardless of income during the pandemic. Currently only one -third of schools in PWC still do. 33% is not a "vast majority"
