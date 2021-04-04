A Woodbridge man is behind bars after a violent attack and carjacking in a North Stafford neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
At 6:05 p.m. deputies were called to Yosemite Ridge Court in Widewater Village at Stafford subdivision for a larceny in progress. A suspect description was provided and Deputy R.L. Hubbard saw the man leaving on foot as she arrived, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The man's clothing was covered in blood but he appeared to be uninjured. He was detained and identified as Jayden Lamar Hall, 24, of Woodbridge, the release said.
The investigation revealed Hall was driving behind the victim, a man in his 50s, and followed him into the subdivision, the sheriff's office said.
"When the victim stopped his vehicle, Hall pulled up beside him and complimented his car," the release said. "Hall then offered to pay the victim to allow him to drive it."
When the victim refused the offer, Hall got out of his car, opened the driver's door of the victim's car and proceeded to punch the victim and place him in a chokehold, the release said.
The victim continued to fight off the attacker as a witness called 911. Hall then went to the passenger side of the victim’s car and the victim was able to escape, the sheriff's office said.
"Hall tried to steal the car, but the victim had taken the keys," the release said. "Realizing he could not get the car started, Hall began walking away and was detained by Deputy Hubbard."
A pry tool was recovered from Hall’s belongings.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries to his face and ribs.
Hall was charged with carjacking, abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding and possession of burglary tools, the release said. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
