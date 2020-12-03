Prince William County police have made an arrest in the Sunday shooting death of a young man in Dale City.
Marquis Rene Whitemore, 19, of Chinkapin Oak Lane in Woodbridge, was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and concealing or compounding offenses, Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Police say the victim, 18-year-old Michael Adom of Woodbridge, was with acquaintances in the 4000 block of Westwind Drive in Dale City about 6 a.m. when shots rang out. Adom was shot and brought to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Officers were called to the street for reports of shots fired, and learned about the victim from the hospital while on the scene investigating.
State law defines felony murder as "the killing of one accidentally, contrary to the intention of the parties, while in the prosecution of some felonious act ..."
Whitemore is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail awaiting a February court date.
