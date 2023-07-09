A 33-year-old man faces drunken driving charges in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Bailey's Crossroads.
The incident happened at 2:13 a.m. on Columbia Pike and Powell Lane. Fairfax County police say the driver of a 2010 BMW was traveling eastbound on Columbia Pike near Lincolnia Road when he struck a pedestrian.
The driver, Benjamin Lopez Encinas, 33, of Woodbridge, "did not stop at the scene of the crash," police said in a news release.
The pedestrian, 26-year-old Luis Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez, died of his injuries.
"With the help of proactive officers, they were able to locate the vehicle and all its occupants in the 6100 block of Marshall Drive, where Mr. Encinas was taken into custody," the release said.
Encinas was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact investigators at 703-280-0543.
The hit-and-run was Fairfax County's fourth pedestrian-related fatal crash this year. Year-to-date in 2022, there were five pedestrian-related fatal crashes.
