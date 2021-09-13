A Woodbridge man has been charged in connection with a July car crash in Fairfax County that claimed the life of a toddler.
The 2-year-old was critically injured while unrestrained on the driver's lap in the four-vehicle collision July 29 at 10:40 a.m. on Backlick Road near Barta Road, police said.
The driver, identified as Jamaal Lowery, 41, of Woodbridge, was driving a 2007 Lincoln Town Car northbound on Backlick Road when the car drifted toward the center median and struck a traffic signal pole, police said.
The car continued to travel into oncoming traffic sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 then colliding head on with a 2019 Ford F-350, police said. The F-350 then rolled backward into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.
Lowery, the toddler he had on his lap and the driver of the 2017 F-350 were all taken to the hospital with injuries initially considered life threatening. The child died in August. Lowery and the other driver were treated and released.
Detectives determined a child safety seat was not present in the Lincoln Town Car, police said.
On Sept. 9, police charged Lowery with child endangerment, reckless driving, and driving without a license, police said in a news release. He was held without bond Monday at the Fairfax County jail.
Due to state law, police are prohibited from providing identifying information about juvenile crime victims unless parental consent is provided. Accordingly, no further information pertaining to the 2-year-old is available in this case.
