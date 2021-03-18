A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with the rape of a 12-year-old Fredericksburg girl.
On Jan. 14, a mother reported to police she thought her daughter was having sexual relations with an adult male, Fredericksburg police said in a news release.
Detective A. Tittle identified the suspect as Roger Brownell, 23, of Woodbridge, the release said. Brownell is accused of meeting the victim on a social media platform and sneaking into her home twice to "have sexual relations," police said.
On March 9, Detective Tittle obtained warrants changing Brownell with rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the release said. He was arrested by the Prince William County Police Department and is incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.